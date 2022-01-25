The 25-year-old was capped by England at under-16, under-17, under-18 and under-20 level – winning the Under-17 Euros in 2014 and the Under-20 Toulon Tournament three years later – but has revealed his wishes to represent his grandparents’ country.

“Hibs is a big club. I spoke to the manager about his aspirations, and I've got my own aspirations for the team and individually.

“I want to play at the highest level possible too, and I think I've come here to do that,” he said.

Demetri Mitchell has Jamaican ambitions - and believe Hibs can help him realise his international goals

“I also have aspirations to play for Jamaica. I've got heritage there, so that's an aspiration of mine as well. To get a call-up would be a massive, massive thing for me. My grandparents are Jamaican.”

Mitchell also has one eye on turning out for Hibs in continental competition.

“I'm excited to play football again, and I want to try and help Hibs get into Europe. I have real strong ambitions of playing European football, that's a pull for coming here too.

"The style of football too. The manager is hungry and made me feel like a big part of his plans.

"I want to be playing football week in, week out, so I can express myself on the pitch. l like playing either side, either wing. If we’re playing five at the back, or three, then I like playing wing-back. I like to get forward and attack.”

