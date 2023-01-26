The 26-year-old agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal in January last year, joining the club during Shaun Maloney’s tenure. He scored twice in his first six games, including a goal in a 3-1 Scottish Cup victory at Arbroath but an injury suffered in the game at Gayfield sidelined him for virtually the remainder of the campaign.

He made a brief comeback as a late substitute in a 1-0 post-split defeat by Livingston but didn’t feature again. He came off the bench in Hibs’ opening-day victory over St Johnstone on July 30 but suffered another injury blow, and didn’t play again until the 6-1 loss at Celtic in mid-October. He was a surprise starter in a 2-0 home defeat by Ross County the week before the World Cup break but lasted just 39 minutes before being replaced by Lewis Stevenson in what was Mitchell’s last appearance in a Hibs shirt. He has been fit but hasn’t made the Hibs squad for the last three matches.

Manager Lee Johnson said: “This is a good move for Demi as it gives him the opportunity to play regular football again. We’d like to thank him for his hard work and wish him all the best for the future.”

Demetri Mitchell in action for Hibs against Celtic

Caldwell, who has the Grecians currently 13th in English League One, said: “Demi is someone we have chased all January and someone I know well having worked with him individually and with Hibs so it’s a massive signing for the club.

"He’s an energetic, versatile player with real pace, he can play anywhere up the left side and even in a front three. He’s a great character and will fit into the good group of boys we have here already. He’s is a physically fit guy in great shape so it’s a case of getting him up to speed and on the pitch.”