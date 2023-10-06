News you can trust since 1873
Derby day decisions for Hibs boss - predicted starting XI for Tynecastle test

Montgomery faces selection choices on derby debut

By John Greechan
Published 6th Oct 2023, 15:15 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 16:03 BST

Hibs boss Nick Montgomery faces a “headache” ahead of his derby debut – but it’s one he welcomes.

Seeing several potential starters come through a bounce game for the Hibs development squad on Tuesday has increased Monty’s options for his first ever visit to Tynecastle.

The return to full fitness of midfielder Dylan Levitt, along with young impact sub Rory Whittaker getting a full 90 minutes, pushes both into contention for involvement in Gorgie.

“It’s great to have competition for places,” said the Englishman. “Everybody is fit after the game on Tuesday, so now I’ve got to pick a team – and subs. And remember that the subs can be just as important as the starters in deciding this game.

“I’ve got a headache in picking the team. But that’s great. I’m really happy with our preparations.”

Jordan Obita is likely to return at left back, bumping veteran defender Lewis Stevenson onto the bench, while club captain Paul Hanlon is in a straight contest for the left central defender position with Rocky Bushiri.

Here’s how we think Hibs will look at kick-off:

An ever present under Montgomery, he’ll continue in goal.

1. GK David Marshall

Just called up to Australia squad for first time - a reward for consistency at Hibs.

2. RB Lewis Miller

Almost first name on Montgomery’s team sheet these days.

3. CB Will Fish

Club captain loves a dramatic Tynecastle moment - and played well on return last weekend.

4. CB Paul Hanlon

