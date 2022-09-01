Derek McInnes keen to get Hibs loanee Christian Doidge firing on all cylinders for Kilmarnock

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 30-year-old agreed a season-long switch to Ayrshire to bolster the Rugby Park attacking ranks following weeks of speculation about his future in the Capital.

Forest Green Rovers were said to be keen on bringing Doidge back to The New Lawn while both Dundee and Dundee United were linked with loan moves.

But the Welshman joined Killie on Wednesday afternoon with Hibs pursuing Swindon Town striker Harry McKirdy.

Speaking after his side had knocked Hearts out of the League Cup, McInnes voiced his relief at finally getting a striker through the door.

He has backed Doidge to make a big impression in blue and white, acknowledging that the striker had endured a ‘hard time’ over the last 12 months.

"It’s great to get somebody of Christian’s know-how. He knows his way around the Scottish Premiership and around the penalty box, he’s obviously had a tough time in the last year or so but when Hibs have been good, and had good periods when they’ve done well, he’s been a big player for them,” he said.

McInnes was able to see the funny side of finally landing a striker after a three-month search but not being able to play him for two matches.

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes is delighted to have acquired Christian Doidge on loan

Doidge wasn’t involved at Tynecastle as Innes Cameron’s goal eliminated Robbie Neilson’s side from the competition and he won’t be eligible to face his parent club on Saturday but nevertheless, the Killie boss is delighted to have Doidge as an option.

"He’s now our player for the rest of the season and we’re delighted with that. I’ve waited three months to sign a striker and when I finally get one I can’t play him in two games – such is life! – but it will give him a chance to integrate with the players,” McInnes added.