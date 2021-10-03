'Disgraceful' - Former Hibs favourite Tam McManus speaks out on Ryan Porteous red card decision

Tam McManus believes Ryan Porteous' previous red card against Rangers for a foul on Borna Barisic in 2019 counted against him. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The defender was shown a straight red card by referee Nick Walsh as he flew into a challenge on Joe Aribo on the half hour mark with the away side leading 1-0 thanks to Kevin Nisbet's opener.

The incident sparked debate on social media with the former Easter Road favourite and Hibs TV pundit quick to defend the 22-year-old centre-back.

McManus took to Twitter stating: "A absolutely disgraceful decision from Nick Walsh get in the bin honestly. Wins the ball cleanly. Shocking."

Replying to comments on his post, McManus reinforced his view, implying that Porteous' previous record against Rangers had impacted on the referee's decision.

He went on: "Because he smashed Barisic (bad tackle) about two years ago he gets a red for winning the ball. No other player on the park gets sent off for that bar him."

However, Neil McCann insisted the whistler made the correct call to give Porteous his marching orders.

McCann told Rangers TV: “Unfortunately, young Ryan has got a switch where it just goes red. He sees it and he thinks he has the opportunity to win the ball. He’s apologising there to Alfredo Morelos and he knows he’s done wrong.

“Unfortunately, he can’t recover it because he’s committing to the tackle and it’s over the ball. He probably wins the ball with the back of his hamstring.

“He’s trying to do Joe Aribo there. And that is a switch I’d like to see Ryan remove from his game because he gets himself involved in that. It’s a rush of blood. He’s actually a really nice young man but on the pitch, a nasty streak comes out."

A message from the Editor: