Dnipro kids: Hibs fans launch fundraising effort to help orphans in Ukraine

A group of orphans from the Dnipro orphanage visit Easter Road for a game in 2016

The Easter Road side was paired with Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk in the 2005/06 UEFA Cup and a number of fans organised a charity collection for local orphans when they travelled to the away leg of the tie.

What began as a one-off donation was eventually turned into a formal charitable arrangement that has been running ever since, with donations helping to provide

clothing, medical equipment, and repairs to the orphanage building.

Events in Ukraine in the last week or so have heightened the need for additional support in the city of Dnipro and the Hanlon Stevenson Foundation (HSF) has pledged to hand over proceeds from the Sauzée 4 Prize Draw, held in conjunction with the return to Edinburgh of Hibs legend Franck Sauzée at the charity’s gala dinner later this year.

Fans who donate £10 to the charity’s JustGiving page are in with a chance of winning one of four prizes including a signed Sauzée Hibs shirt, and VIP tickets to the gala dinner in April.

HSF has been joined by Hibernian Supporters, Hibs,net, HibeesBounce,com, The Hibs Club, the Hibernian Former Players Association, and a number of fan groups and media including Hibernian Retro, Longbangers, Down the Slope, the East Stand, Hibs Talk, and We Are Hibs.

Graeme Cadger, chairman of the Hanlon Stevenson Foundation, said: “This was a no-brainer for everyone at HSF and, clearly, the wider online Hibernian community.

“I think we’re all in awe of the work done by Stevie and his team since 2005 and we want to help in any way we can.

“I’ve seen a lot of online discussion from supporters discussing different ways to make a donation and hopefully this provides a central solution.”

Stevie Carr, chairman of Dnipro Kids, added: “It goes without saying that it has been a distressing, overwhelming few days. More than ever, these people need our help.