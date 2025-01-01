The danger lies in becoming distracted by the bigger challenge just around the corner. That way lies madness, in the context of an SPFL Scottish Premiership campaign not short on sanity-shattering storylines.

The fact that Hibs will have considerably less than 72 hours between full-time at McDiarmid Park and kicking off against Rangers at Easter Road is definitely a factor. As much as David Gray may be repeating the old mantra about looking no further than that next game, this crammed festive fixture list remains an exercise in resource management.

The simplest way to approach tomorrow’s game against St Johnstone is to treat it as the be-all and end-all, the most important fixture in the history of football. Pick the strongest possible XI, plus subs, and throw everything at extending your winning run to five consecutive league games.

At some point on Friday, when the medical staff report on the inevitable knocks and bumps generated by any game of football, Gray can turn his attention to picking a team to face Rangers. Easy, right?

But Elie Youan missed the weekend win over Killie with a knock picked up at Tynecastle. Joe Newell clearly isn’t 100 per cent fit, as demonstrated by his withdrawal with a groin strain at half-time on Sunday.

Warren O’Hora didn’t start against Kilmarnock as he rested an ankle problem. Derby hero Dwight Gayle wasn’t risked from the bench, with Junior Hoilett back in the starting XI.

The point is this. Gray has options. Mykola Kuharevich and Rudi Molotnikov are both close to returning. Does he prioritise today’s game and let the Rangers clash take care of itself? Or hold a little something back with that high noon kick-off – a game that always carries a little extra edge to it, for supporters – in mind?

Here's how we think Hibs COULD line up in Perth tomorrow:

GK Jordan Smith Hibs are looking to sign two goalkeepers - one immediately, with Hearts back-up goalie Zander Clark a potential pre-contract acquisition. But Smith has been impressively solid after a shaky start.

RCB Warren O'Hora Kept on the bench against Killie, he faces a fight to replace Lewis Miller on the right side of a back three.

CB Rocky Bushiri Central defender has cemented his place in heart of back line with eight starts on the bounce.