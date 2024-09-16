Do Hibs have the big-game match winners needed to climb table?

A first league win of the season for Hibs has eased some of the tension and pressure, certainly. And there were spells of Saturday’s 2-0 win over St Johnstone, especially in the second half, when David Gray’s men looked like an expansive, adventurous and ambitious team capable of causing problems for most opponents.

So how do they not only build on that momentum but turn this upswing into a run of actual results? In a competition as tight as the Scottish Premiership, solid performances and a moderate goal threat aren’t enough.

Gray wasn’t appointed, remember, just to get this team back on an even keel. Handed control and backed in the transfer market, with last week’s arrival of free agent signing Dwight Gayle taking his summer signings total to an even dozen, the rookie head coach is charged with getting Hibs in among the race for European football.

Which is why he needs match winners. Game changers. Bona fide multi-level threats capable of elevating Hibs from a place among the also-rans to a more rarefied environment.

Some are already turning their eyes towards favourite saviours of seasons past, with former Hibs defender Stephen McGinn – a man whose brief stint with the club included acting as an in-game analyst from a perch in the main stand, as well as contributing on the pitch – singling out Martin Boyle as a hero in waiting. Speaking about Boyle’s goal to put Hibs out of reach on Saturday, new BBC Sportscene pundit McGinn said: “That’s Martin Boyle at his absolute best. I thought he had a major impact when he came on.

“He can transform Hibs. When he’s in that kind of form and is as sharp as that, all you need to do is feed the grass. He’ll do the rest.”

In the wake of a performance that saw Myko Kuharevich score his second Hibs goal, and with almost full two weeks before Gray’s men play again, let’s take a look at the guys who could/should make the difference in close-fought contests. In a squad still loaded with bodies but missing arguably the best forward player of the lot in Kieron Bowie, out until at least January with a hamstring injury, who are the potential game changers?

1 . Martin Boyle Starting with the obvious, it's pretty clear that Boyle hasn't been at his absolute peak over the past year or so. Injuries, a concussion, being shifted away from his best position on the right wing … all have contributed to a dip in form. But he was electrifying as a substitute on Saturday, taking his goal brilliantly. If he can maintain those levels, he will win games for Hibs. Again.

2 . Junior Hoilett Hibs fans had to wait a long time to see their summer signing, who turned up at East Mains still carrying a hamstring injury picked up on World Cup duty with Canada. Supporters were growing weary of hearing about how good he was looking in training. His performance as a half-time substitute on Saturday will have convinced many that Gray wasn't over-selling the veteran's ability to change the flow of a contest.

3 . Mykola Kuharevich Goals change games. The Ukrainian striker hasn't been prolific, as yet, scoring only twice in five starts and on substitute appearance. But he looked especially good when Hibs raised the tempo in the second half against Saints. And he influences games in less obvious ways, allowing his team-mates to stay in contests when under pressure by offering an out ball – and disrupting the opposition build-up.