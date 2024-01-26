Does Monty gamble on starting THREE new boys at Killie? Hibs potential XI

Hibs head to Rugby Park looking to close the gap on Kilmarnock tomorrow afternoon. And Nick Montgomery is tempted to throw THREE new signings in from the off on the plastic pitch in Ayrshire.

Myziane Maolida didn't impress many in his first start for Hibs, the versatile attacker looking way off the pace as the home side were routed 3-0 by Rangers at Easter Road on Wednesday night. But the Comoros international can play wide left - and might pip an out-of-sorts Jair Tavares for selection.

Emiliano Marcondes definitely caught the eye as a substitute in the midweek loss, showing potential as the ideal support striker for Dylan Vente. And fellow new boy Luke Amos has a pedigree that makes him an obvious option in midfield.

Montgomery suggested Marcondes is definitely in his thoughts, saying: “Emiliano brought real calmness and leadership on Wednesday – everyone can see he’s a quality player. These new players will take a couple of weeks to get up to speed, and the only way to do that is train and play games.

“Apart from four days of set-pieces and tactical walkthroughs, they haven’t had much training. There’s every chance Emiliano will be ready to start tomorrow, or come off the bench whatever we decide. You can’t doubt his quality."

Here's how Hibs could/should line up:

1 . GK David Marshall Undisputed No. 1 for Hibs, the former Scotland goalie brings experience to the backline. Photo Sales

2 . RB Kanayo Megwa Did enough to retain place - if fit. Rory Whittaker is other option. Photo Sales

3 . CB Will Fish Has been holding makeshift back four together. Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group Photo Sales