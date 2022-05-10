'Don't bother sending any more ST renewals': Hibs fans rage at club after dismal Dundee showing

Here’s what they said on social media...

@Charliestevo4: “S*****t I’ve felt being a hibs fan in about 8 years. Ron Gordon and everyone involved needs to get a grip massive overhaul needed in summer.”

@KempJason: "Don't bother sending any more ST renewals - couldn't be less interested right now in spending any more money on this dross - massive turnaround and overhaul needed in summer to convince me otherwise.”

Hibs owner and chairman Ron Gordon was in attendance at Dens Park. Picture: SNS

@pe_mrd: "Lucky to get away with 3-1, an absolute shambles from start to finish. I would say the players have chucked it but they’re aren’t good enough to even do that. If Ron thinks this is good recruitment we are in even more bother than we thought. Embarrassing.”

@HibsCentral: "Mark McGhee never had a win since he got the Dundee job. Oh wait, up step Hibs…”

@rickywillis84: "Bin the lot from top to bottom, Howling stuff.”

@chrisbell1987: "Never felt so disconnected and disillusioned with this team as I do now. We are an absolute mess from top to bottom.”

@markcstevens81: “Not even basic qualities of desire, fight and resilience.”

@parachuteBlues: "Summer clear out and reset needed sooner than later. It’s all gone wrong. Boyle was the glue of an otherwise very poor outfit.”

@OpPayne: "Has anything sensible happened at hibs since Dempster left? Apart from the big screens obviously.”

@danielshields94: "Really struggling to understand what we’ve been hoping to learn about all the same players who secured a bottom six finish in these last few games. Delferriere, Hague, Laidlaw and Dabrowski must all be wondering what’s going on.”

