‘Don’t panic!’ Hibs star’s message to fans missing Route One approach

Monty’s men have faith in the virtues of a patient style

Hibs players celebrate their second goal against St Johnstone

Hibs fans have been urged to not to panic over the “calm” approach being taken under new management – and forget about long-ball tactics booted into touch by Nick Montgomery.

The new head coach’s home debut saw Hibs run out 2-0 winners against St Johnstone on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But, before the second goal went in, some sections of the support loudly demanded a more direct route to the opposition penalty box.

With a huge Viaplay Cup quarter-final at home to St Mirren to come on Wednesday night, central defender Rocky Bushiri says he hopes the punters see the merit in continuing to play in a style that produced 17 shots on goal – and eight on target – in the weekend win.

“I understand at home games, people here are used to direct football,” said Bushiri.

“And it’s a normal reaction from the fans, to shout for us to go forward more quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When you are used to watching direct football, which can be very exciting, you want to see that.

“But we have our style - and we respect the manager’s new style.

“He wants us to be calm, to take our time, not do things in a rush and look like we are panicking.

“So we take our time to make the right decisions in possession of the ball.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Insisting the defenders were enjoying the emphasis on going short from goal kicks and playing out from the back, Bushiri said: “Listen, you always enjoy having the ball more than running after the ball.

“The manager is … I wouldn’t say a perfectionist. He wants it to be perfect but knows you can’t reach perfection.