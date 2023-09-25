‘Don’t panic!’ Hibs star’s message to fans missing Route One approach
Monty’s men have faith in the virtues of a patient style
Hibs fans have been urged to not to panic over the “calm” approach being taken under new management – and forget about long-ball tactics booted into touch by Nick Montgomery.
The new head coach’s home debut saw Hibs run out 2-0 winners against St Johnstone on Saturday.
But, before the second goal went in, some sections of the support loudly demanded a more direct route to the opposition penalty box.
With a huge Viaplay Cup quarter-final at home to St Mirren to come on Wednesday night, central defender Rocky Bushiri says he hopes the punters see the merit in continuing to play in a style that produced 17 shots on goal – and eight on target – in the weekend win.
“I understand at home games, people here are used to direct football,” said Bushiri.
“And it’s a normal reaction from the fans, to shout for us to go forward more quickly.
“When you are used to watching direct football, which can be very exciting, you want to see that.
“But we have our style - and we respect the manager’s new style.
“He wants us to be calm, to take our time, not do things in a rush and look like we are panicking.
“So we take our time to make the right decisions in possession of the ball.”
Insisting the defenders were enjoying the emphasis on going short from goal kicks and playing out from the back, Bushiri said: “Listen, you always enjoy having the ball more than running after the ball.
“The manager is … I wouldn’t say a perfectionist. He wants it to be perfect but knows you can’t reach perfection.
“But he believes that, if you aim for it, you will do things very well.”