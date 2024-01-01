Down to the bare bones - how will Hibs line up against Motherwell?

Hibs boss Nick Montgomery doesn't have many options for tomorrow's visit of Motherwell, as the Easter Road club look to head into the winter break with a return to winning ways. After back-to-back losses against St Johnstone and Hearts, Monty's men are in desperate need of a result against the Steelmen.

But they go into the game without a trio of established starters away on international duty, with Martin Boyle and Lewis Miller already with their Socceroos team-mates prepping for the Asian Cup, and Rocky Bushiri with Democratic Republic of Congo for the Africa Cup of Nations. And, with Josh Campbell out for up to a month with a bad ankle sprain, Montgomery is left with some pretty obvious choices.

Club captain Paul Hanlon, who had been competing with Bushiri for a place in central defence alongside Will Fish, will surely return to the starting XI. And, while he's still just 16, Rory Whittaker is the only fit right back on the books at the moment.

Elie Youan replaced Campbell in the midweek derby loss, the winger looking dangerous as an impact sub. Up top, Dylan Vente will be the main striker, with either Christian Doidge or young Josh Landers asked to play a supporting role.

