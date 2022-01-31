The 26-year-old is out of contract in the summer and before his involvement in the Boxing Day victory over Dundee United had been eyeing a January departure.

However the Evening News understands that Easter Road boss Shaun Maloney likes Wright’s skillset and is keen to keep him as part of his first-team squad for the second half of the campaign despite interest from Saints boss Callum Davidson in bringing the player back to Perth after his departure in the summer of 2020.

He started at Tannadice before lining up against Celtic at Parkhead. A second-half appearance against Motherwell in last week's goalless draw followed before he was an unused substitute in Saturday’s home defeat by Livingston.

Drey Wright is expected to stay at Easter Road

Wright’s ability to operate centrally could be a boost with Melker Hallberg having already left and Alex Gogic also touted for an exit before the deadline.

Meanwhile, Stevie Bradley could join League of Ireland side Dundalk on loan. The 19-year-old has already featured for Hibs and loan side Ayr United this season which limits his options for a second loan spell but with the Republic of Ireland playing a summer season, the winger is free to feature for the Lilywhites.

Another player free to leave is Sean Mackie, but there is nothing in the reports linking the 23-year-old with a move to Scottish Championship side Dunfermline Athletic. The left-back was an unused substitute in the 1-0 Scottish Cup fourth-round victory over Cove Rangers but hasn’t featured for the club since November 2020 due to injury.

