Dundee 1-2 Hibs: Porteous puts visitors ahead after Cummings and Boyle strike against their former sides; No Nisbet but Scott makes debut

He’s been unwell this week and we knew a couple days ago he was going to be unable to play today, and it is a blow because he has been in good form not just in terms of goals but his overall play has been excellent. It’s a blow to be without him as it is to be without Joe Newell and Paul Hanlon.

I was surprised when I saw [transfer speculation] yesterday because unless people at the club are not telling me things, which I don’t imagine is the case, it’s nonsense.