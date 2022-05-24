Dundee manager: Former Hibs bosses in direct competition for Dens Park vacancy

They are believed to be the two remaining candidates to replace Mark McGhee after Dens Park chiefs whittled down their shortlist, with either one of the ex-Easter Road duo now ‘likely’ to be appointed, according to reports.

McGhee took over from James McPake in February but was axed following the club's relegation to the Championship after winning just one of his 14 matches in charge.

Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan and managing director John Nelms are leading the search for his replacement and will hold final talks with Maloney and Ross before deciding who to appoint.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaun Maloney is one of two former Hibs bosses in the running to be appointed Dundee manager. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Ross has been out of work since being sacked by Hibs in December on the eve of the Premier Sports Cup final following a run of one league win in nine matches.

Maloney took over at Hibs but was dispensed with just four months into his reign after his failure to secure a top six spot left the Easter Road directors unconvinced that they had made the right appointment.

He remains a highly-respected coach following his spell as assistant manager to Roberto Martinez with the Belgian national side and he also has close links with Strachan who he played under at Celtic and Scotland.