Luke McCowan (R) is linked with Hibs | SNS Group

Hibs and Bolton have both been linked with a transfer for the Dundee star.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Hibs midfielder has pointed out the key attributes in one star strongly linked with an Easter Road transfer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke McCowan is the subject of fevered speculation, with Hibs and Bolton said to be in for the Dundee captain. He has less than a year left on his deal and has started the Premiership season strong, with two penalty goals and eye-catching midfield performances versus Dundee United and Hearts.

Hibs added Junior Hoilett, Nicky Cadden and Kieran Bowie to their squad last week but head coach David Gray could yet add more talent to his ranks. Ex-Hibs star Marvin Bartley says the way McCowan has dealt with the speculation has been impressive, as he named his top strengths.

He told Premier Sports: "He's a game-winner, isn't he? At this minute in time, Dundee have managed to keep hold of him. As a manager you can be as structured as you want, patterns of play in training, sometimes you need players like him to pull things out the bag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's the captain and leads by example. He is not the loudest of players, not all captains have to be, not a ranter and a raver. The way he hasn't allowed the speculation to distract him is a massive plus. For Tony Docherty, he's a huge player."

Former Scotland, Celtic and Dundee United defender Charlie Mulgrew reckons the transfer talk will be a challenge for McCowan to deal with. Arming himself with the right advice could prove key, however, if he does want to clinch himself a move to fresh pastures this summer.

He added: "I can imagine it's difficult for him. I think he knows if he's been given proper advice that the best way to get a move if that is what he wants, and I am not saying he does, is to play well."