Hibs face Dundee United this weekend - with a hamstring curse seemingly hitting the game.

Head coach David Gray will be looking for a win after losing 2-1 to Motherwell last time out in the Premiership, prior to the international break. Sitting in 10th, a victory at a Dundee United side who have impressed in their return to the top flight would go a long way to boosting confidence and rising up the table.

In total, there are five separate hamstring issues spread across the two teams, one longer-term for Hibs. Other players fall into the doubt category while some return to action.

Providing his Hibs team news latest, Gray said: “They (Newell and Boyle) have trained through the whole period which is great. That’s what is required, Joe got extra minutes in a bounce game. They will fall in line with the rest of the squad, which is available for selection.”

Here are the outs, doubts and returning stars for both sides this weekend.

Nectar Triantis (OUT) Was sent off in the last game vs Motherwell.

Ross Graham (OUT) The 23-year-old has a hamstring issue.

Louis Moult (DOUBT) Hasn't trained much this week after a knock.