Dundee United vs Hibs team news latest: 5 out and 2 doubts as both sides deal with shared injury problem

By Ben Banks

Senior Football Writer

Published 18th Oct 2024, 14:28 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2024, 14:29 BST

Hibs go to Dundee United this weekend with both sides hit with a particular issue.

Hibs face Dundee United this weekend - with a hamstring curse seemingly hitting the game.

Head coach David Gray will be looking for a win after losing 2-1 to Motherwell last time out in the Premiership, prior to the international break. Sitting in 10th, a victory at a Dundee United side who have impressed in their return to the top flight would go a long way to boosting confidence and rising up the table.

In total, there are five separate hamstring issues spread across the two teams, one longer-term for Hibs. Other players fall into the doubt category while some return to action.

Providing his Hibs team news latest, Gray said: “They (Newell and Boyle) have trained through the whole period which is great. That’s what is required, Joe got extra minutes in a bounce game. They will fall in line with the rest of the squad, which is available for selection.”

Here are the outs, doubts and returning stars for both sides this weekend.

Was sent off in the last game vs Motherwell.

1. Nectar Triantis (OUT)

Was sent off in the last game vs Motherwell. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
The 23-year-old has a hamstring issue.

2. Ross Graham (OUT)

The 23-year-old has a hamstring issue. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Hasn't trained much this week after a knock.

3. Louis Moult (DOUBT)

Hasn't trained much this week after a knock. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Remains out with a hamstring problem.

4. Kieron Bowie (OUT)

Remains out with a hamstring problem. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:David GrayDundee UnitedPremiership
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice