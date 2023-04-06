Dundee United v Hibs: TV channel; kick-off time; team news; form guide; odds; referee

Match details

Who: Dundee United v Hibs. What: cinch Scottish Premiership. Where: Tannadice Stadium, Dundee. When: Sunday, April 9. Kick-off noon. Referee: David Munro (Andrew Dallas on VAR).

TV and ticket info

Joe Newell battles for possession with Dundee United's Sadat Anaku during Hibs' 1-0 loss at Tannadice earlier in the season. Picture: SNS

The game will be screened live on Sky Sports Football. Coverage begins at 11am. International subscribers can watch live on Hibs TV.

Some tickets are still available in the Jerry Kerr stand. Adult tickets cost £29. They can be purchased from the Hibs website.

Team news

Elie Youan returns to the squad after missing out last time around due to suspension.

There are no fresh injury concerns. Rocky Bushiri (ankle) and Kyle Magennis (pelvis) are hopeful of returning by the end of the year. Martin Boyle (knee) and Aiden McGeady (hamstring) are both out for the season.

Form guide

Hibs are now on a three-game losing streak after going seven undefeated in the league. Dundee United haven’t won in ten in all competitions and have two points from four matches with Jim Goodwin in charge.

Head-to-head

Hibs lost 1-0 at Tannadice earlier in the season but had a very strong record over the Tangerines in Dundee prior to that, winning five straight between August 2020 and December 2021.

Manager thoughts

Hibs manager Lee Johnson said: ““We know when we play well that we can infiltrate any backline in the division. We have to play on the front foot. It’s a unique ground and environment to play at. We will take a really good support and that’ll really help us. The next three games are big because we want to achieve something. It’s been a battle but we’re in the mix to have potential for success.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin said: “I know Lee will be hurting from the last three defeats and he'll no doubt be looking for a reaction for his players. So it should make for a very good, open, entertaining game on Sunday."

Bookies’ odds

Dundee United 12/5, Draw 12/5, Hibs 23/20 with Bet365.

