Hibs are on the road this midweek as they head to Dundee United in their latest Premiership game.

It’s the second of three huge matches in the space of eight days for the club, who kickstarted the run with a huge 2-1 success against Celtic at Easter Road. Now they head to Tannadice looking to banish the memories of a painful defeat last time they were at this ground.

David Gray has turned things around though since that damaging 3-2 defeat and victory could see Hibs jump about their fourth place opponents via goal difference. Then it’s the small matter of a home derby with Hearts at the weekend.

There has been an injury blow for head coach Gray to consider ahead of the game with some stars returning to the fold. Here is the latest injury news ahead of Wednesday’s big game.

1 . Hyeokkyu Kwon (Hibs) - BACK Ineligible vs Celtic but returns for this clash.

2 . Ross Docherty (Dundee Utd) - DOUBT Picked up an injury vs Motherwell and status after that unknown.

3 . Alasana Manneh Back after suspension for a controversial red card vs St Mirren.