Dundee United vs Hibs injury latest: Out, doubt + comeback verdict provided on seven aces as Gray suffers blow

By Ben Banks

Senior Football Writer

Published 25th Feb 2025, 14:51 BST

Here is the latest injury news ahead of Dundee Utd vs Hibs - with David Gray suffering a setback to one key star.

Hibs are on the road this midweek as they head to Dundee United in their latest Premiership game.

It’s the second of three huge matches in the space of eight days for the club, who kickstarted the run with a huge 2-1 success against Celtic at Easter Road. Now they head to Tannadice looking to banish the memories of a painful defeat last time they were at this ground.

David Gray has turned things around though since that damaging 3-2 defeat and victory could see Hibs jump about their fourth place opponents via goal difference. Then it’s the small matter of a home derby with Hearts at the weekend.

There has been an injury blow for head coach Gray to consider ahead of the game with some stars returning to the fold. Here is the latest injury news ahead of Wednesday’s big game.

Ineligible vs Celtic but returns for this clash.

1. Hyeokkyu Kwon (Hibs) - BACK

Ineligible vs Celtic but returns for this clash. | SNS Group

Picked up an injury vs Motherwell and status after that unknown.

2. Ross Docherty (Dundee Utd) - DOUBT

Picked up an injury vs Motherwell and status after that unknown. | SNS Group

Back after suspension for a controversial red card vs St Mirren.

3. Alasana Manneh

Back after suspension for a controversial red card vs St Mirren. | SNS Group

Missed the Celtic game but has trained ahead of Tannadice.

4. Dylan Levitt (Hibs) - DOUBT

Missed the Celtic game but has trained ahead of Tannadice. | SNS Group

