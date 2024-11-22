Dundee v Hibs injury news with six out of action and one doubt

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 19:00 GMT

Hibs are back in action this weekend following the international break

Hibs are hoping that they can turn their season around and start picking up some wins following the international break. They remain bottom of the Scottish Premiership table following their slow start to the campaign.

David Gray’s side were beaten 2-1 at home by St Mirren last time out and will want to bounce back with a win away at Dundee this weekend. Their upcoming opponents are sat in 7th in the league under Tony Docherty.

Hibs have won one of their first 12 fixtures. Here is a look at some of the latest injury news coming out of both teams....

1. Kieron Bowie - Out

He is sidelined with a long-term hamstring injury.

1. Kieron Bowie - Out



2. Dwight Gayle - doubt

Hibs will need to assess the striker and make a decision on whether to include him.

2. Dwight Gayle - doubt



The striker is back from suspension.

3. Mykola Kukharevych - Available



4. Scott Fraser - Out

The former Hearts man is sidelined with a groin issue.

4. Scott Fraser - Out



