Dundee v Hibs injury news with six out of action and one doubt

Hibs are hoping that they can turn their season around and start picking up some wins following the international break. They remain bottom of the Scottish Premiership table following their slow start to the campaign.

David Gray’s side were beaten 2-1 at home by St Mirren last time out and will want to bounce back with a win away at Dundee this weekend. Their upcoming opponents are sat in 7th in the league under Tony Docherty.

Hibs have won one of their first 12 fixtures. Here is a look at some of the latest injury news coming out of both teams....

1 . Kieron Bowie - Out He is sidelined with a long-term hamstring injury.

2 . Dwight Gayle - doubt Hibs will need to assess the striker and make a decision on whether to include him.

3 . Mykola Kukharevych - Available The striker is back from suspension.