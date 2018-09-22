Dundee v Hibs team news: Mark Milligan starts, Paul Hanlon back, no Maclaren

Have your say

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon has made three changes to the starting XI for this afternoon’s match against Dundee at Dens Park.

Australian midfielder Mark Milligan makes his first start since joining this summer, while Vykintas Slivka is also brought into the engine room.

Defender Paul Hanlon returns to the team after a hamstring injury.

Steven Whittaker, Ryan Porteous and Emerson Hyndman drop to the bench. Marvin Bartley is listed among the subs after recovering from injury.

However, striker Jamie Maclaren misses out with a back complaint.

Hibs team to play Dundee: Bogdan, Gray, Ambrose, Hanlon, Stevenson, Milligan, Slivka, Mallan, Horgan, Boyle, Kamberi. Subs: Laidlaw, Whittaker, Porteous, Bartley, Agyepong, Hyndman, Shaw.

Dundee: Parish, Kerr, Inniss, Boyle, C Miller, Nabi, Ngwatala, McGowan, Madianga, Kamara, Kallman. Subs: Hamilton, O’Dea, Mendy, Curran, Spence, Henvey, Dow.

Referee: Andrew Dallas