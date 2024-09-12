Recently, former Premier League striker Dwight Gayle has officially signed for Hibs on a free transfer until the end of the 2024/25 season. To commemorate the moment, we’ve put together a gallery of some of the clubs that Gayle has played for in the past.
The London-born striker has featured for clubs such as Newcastle United, Stoke City and Crystal Palace over the course of his career. A talented goal scorer, he has 91 league goals to his name while playing for teams in the Premier League and the EFL. How will the 34 year old perform at Easter Road?
1. Peterborough United
After playing for clubs such as Dagenham and Redbridge, Bishop's Stortford and Stansted, Gayle signed for Peterborough United in 2013 after an initial loan. | Getty Images
2. Crystal Palace
Alter that year, Gayle made the jump to Premier League outfit Crystal Palace. | Getty Images
3. Crystal Palace (2)
He enjoyed plenty of success at Selhurst Park, including scoring a dramatic equaliser that prevented Liverpool from winning the Premier League title in 2014. | Getty Images
4. Newcastle United
When Newcastle United were relegated at the end of the 2015/16 season, they signed Dwight Gayle to bolster their forward ranks. | Getty Images