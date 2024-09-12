Recently, former Premier League striker Dwight Gayle has officially signed for Hibs on a free transfer until the end of the 2024/25 season. To commemorate the moment, we’ve put together a gallery of some of the clubs that Gayle has played for in the past.

The London-born striker has featured for clubs such as Newcastle United, Stoke City and Crystal Palace over the course of his career. A talented goal scorer, he has 91 league goals to his name while playing for teams in the Premier League and the EFL. How will the 34 year old perform at Easter Road?