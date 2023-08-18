Hibs could be without midfielder Dylan Levitt for a lengthy period of time after the Wales internationalist suffered an injury during the club’s 2-2 Europa Conference League draw with Luzern in Switzerland on Thursday night.

The former Manchester United youngster was forced out of the action early in the second half after landing awkwardly on his ankle as he attempted to block an effort by Ardon Jashari. It looked a sore one and the 22-year-old was helped off the pitch by club doctor Duncan Reid, physio Tommy Scanlon, and sports therapist Rory Monks.

Hibs were already without Chris Cadden, Jake Doyle-Hayes, Harry McKirdy, and Jojo Wollacott for the second-leg match while manager Lee Johnson was relieved to include Josh Campbell and Élie Youan in his team after both players missed the weekend defeat at Motherwell. Campbell, who was nursing a shoulder issue, could be seen playing with strapping on the joint although Youan showed no ill effects after suffering a back problem. Martin Boyle, who started on the bench at Fir Park following medical advice, also appeared to come through the encounter unscathed.

But Levitt will almost certainly miss the weekend’s Viaplay Cup clash with Raith Rovers and the European play-off with English Premier League side Aston Villa as he recovers from the injury. He could be seen wearing a moon boot and walking with crutches at full time in the Swissporarena and manager Lee Johnson, speaking to BBC Radio Scotland afterwards, admitted that the early prognosis wasn’t good for the ex-Dundee United man.

"We’re still chasing a bit off a few players. We can’t afford to have the injuries that we’ve had. Against Luzern we had three back – Martin, Josh, and Élie – and it makes a big difference to the quality of our XI,” Johnson explained. "It’s important that we look after the boys and we recover them well and hopefully Dylan Levitt recovers. He’s not all right. I don’t think it’s a break, I think that it’s more likely it’s a bad ligament strain.