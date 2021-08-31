Dylan Tait in late-night dash for Hibs move as Raith kid identified as one for future

Raith Rover's Dylan Tait.

Easter Road manager Jack Ross has been monitoring the 19-year-old’s progress since he made his first-team breakthrough against Montrose in May 2019.

He made another 20 appearances the following season before the 2019/20 campaign was curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic. But, elevated to Scottish football’s second tier last term, the teenager made a solid impression with his smart and energetic play, making 31 outings for John McGlynn’s side as they finished third in the league.

Although Raith’s introduction to the 2021 has been stop-start, Tait has started all seven of their games so far this season.

But, while Ross is keen to add him to Hibs’ books, it is understood that the capital club intend to loan the youngster back to the Kirkcaldy outfit to allow him to get more game-time under his belt.

They could review that in January, with the possibility of bringing him back in house and gradually introducing him to Premiership action as Hibs see out the second half of the season.

The signing would represent the clubs third piece of business on the final day of a transfer window during which the Leith side have also retained their main assets.