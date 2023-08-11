Dylan Vente opens up on 'dream' Easter Road bow as Hibs debutant reveals fatigue factor

Dylan Vente says it was a “dream” to score on his Easter Road debut after helping Hibs to defeat Luzern in the first leg of their Europa Conference League third-qualifying round match.

Lee Johnson’s side will take a 3-1 lead to Switzerland next week after Vente joined Joe Newell and Jordan Obita in scoring for the hosts on Thursday evening.

There’s a lot of expectation resting on Vente’s shoulders after it was reported it cost Hibs £700,000 to sign him from Roda JC, but he quickly showed his ability with an impressive display after being handed his first start. And he took the roof off Easter Road when he headed Hibs back in front int he 72nd minute.

“It’s a dream to score on my debut. As a striker you want to score and when I scored I don’t remember what happened next. It’s a great feeling,” said the Dutchman.

“It’s up to us what happens next week. 3-1 is a good position but we’re not there we have to make sure we’re ready for next week, that’s the job.

“They’re a good team, they play good football but they played hard as well.”

Immediately after scoring, Vente was hooked by his manager as Johnson changed the front two. The 24-year-old held no grudges at this decision as he later revealed a lack of match fitness.

"I hadn’t played for four weeks so I was looking at the time and thinking ‘it’s only 30 minutes…’” he joked.