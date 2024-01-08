News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Dynamite or disappointment? Hibs summer signings rated as club head back into market

Stars and strugglers from most recent recruitment window

By John Greechan
Published 8th Jan 2024, 15:00 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 15:25 GMT

Scouting is the art of using past performance to predict future potential. And the best recruitment departments in football, a business where subjective judgement is often mistaken for cast-iron certainty, understand the value of turning the lens upon themselves.

As Hibs dive into the January transfer market in pursuit of players capable of carrying Nick Montgomery’s men back into the European places, then, what do their most recent examples of talent acquisition tell us about their eye for a bargain? And how would YOU score their summer signings, on a scale of one to ten, based on half a season so far?

Dynamite or damp squib? How the most recent Hibs recruits have fared:

Has contributed more than just half a dozen goals. Looked knackered by time break came around. Needs some help up front.

1. Dylan Vente (£900k) 7/10

Has contributed more than just half a dozen goals. Looked knackered by time break came around. Needs some help up front.

Photo Sales
Took a while to convince Nick Montgomery that he deserved a starting place. Former Dundee United midfielder still not quite producing as expected.

2. Dylan Levitt (£300k) 5.5/10

Took a while to convince Nick Montgomery that he deserved a starting place. Former Dundee United midfielder still not quite producing as expected.

Photo Sales
Will go down in history as the man who finally dislodged Lewis Stevenson from the left back berth. Some achievement! Impressive free agent signing.

3. Jordan Obita (free) 7/10

Will go down in history as the man who finally dislodged Lewis Stevenson from the left back berth. Some achievement! Impressive free agent signing.

Photo Sales
Would get an extra point if he’d stayed fit. Veteran forward brings a lot to the team when available. Battling back from injury at moment.

4. Adam Le Fondre (free) 6/10

Would get an extra point if he’d stayed fit. Veteran forward brings a lot to the team when available. Battling back from injury at moment.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page