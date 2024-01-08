Dynamite or disappointment? Hibs summer signings rated as club head back into market

Scouting is the art of using past performance to predict future potential. And the best recruitment departments in football, a business where subjective judgement is often mistaken for cast-iron certainty, understand the value of turning the lens upon themselves.

As Hibs dive into the January transfer market in pursuit of players capable of carrying Nick Montgomery’s men back into the European places, then, what do their most recent examples of talent acquisition tell us about their eye for a bargain? And how would YOU score their summer signings, on a scale of one to ten, based on half a season so far?