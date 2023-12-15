'Easy decision' to select stand-in for suspended Hibs skipper - Monty

Jeggo gets the call-up.

Jimmy Jeggo will go straight back into the Hibs starting XI to cover for the suspended Joe Newell at McDiarmid Park tomorrow. And head coach Nick Montgomery said it was “an easy” decision to call on the Aussie to fill the skipper’s boots in central midfield.

Newell misses the St Johnstone game after hitting the six-booking threshold for the season, Montgomery insisting it’s no bad thing for the overworked midfielder to catch a breather in the middle of this hectic festive season. And the gaffer revealed: “Jimmy Jeggo will come back in; he’s been chomping at the bit. Based on his performances, it’s been really hard to leave Jimmy out. He’ll be straight back in this weekend.

“It’s a pretty easy decision, and it gives Joe a chance to have a little rest. He’s played a lot of games and took a few big knocks that he’s recovered from.”

Jeggo has been on the bench for the past six games, having previously been a fixture in the starting XI under Montgomery. He’s earned praise and appreciation for making an impact as a sub – and for maintaining the right attitude while he’s waited for his chance to start.

“It’s really important when you talk about culture,” said Montgomery. “You can only pick 11 players and my job is the hardest job because I have to pick the starting team. But it’s not always about the starting team, that’s what I always tell the boys – it’s also about the subs and players not in the squad, everybody’s in it together. We try to build that culture where, no matter what happens, everybody is supporting the team to get a result on matchday.

“I’ve said it many times but the boys have been really receptive to the change in the way we play, and in trying to build an identity. We still have a lot to improve on. There’s been games early in my reign where we’ve played really well – better than some games we’ve won – but that’s football.

“What we have now is a real structure, and belief in the camp that we can win anywhere home or away. That’s something that’s taken a little bit of time to build, but we don’t focus on what has already happened, we focus on St Johnstone this weekend. It’s going to be a tough battle, as always.

“The progress has been steady. If you look at the games we drew from winning positions, especially when we were 2-0 up, maybe that would not have been a real true reflection of where we’re at if you add those points on.