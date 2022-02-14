Hibs Women defender Leah Eddie called into Scotland squad as Erin Cuthbert and Chloe Logan drop out

Leah Eddie has been called into the Scotland squad. Picture: Hibernian FC

The 21-year-old has one cap for the national team after making her debut in June 2021 against Northern Ireland and will hope to add to her tally when Pedro Martínez Losa’s travel to Spain for the fledgling tournament.

Eddie is the sole Hibs representative in the Scotland squad and her ability to operate in defence or midfield makes her a versatile replacement for Chelsea’s Cuthbert. She made seven appearances each at Under-17 and Under-19 level for Scotland.

Eddie was sidelined last month but returned to action in the 1-0 defeat by Aberdeen earlier this month. She netted in the 12-0 defeat of Gartcairn in the Scottish Cup on Sunday.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile Rachael Johnstone has earned her first senior call-up as she replaces Celtic team-mate and fellow goalie Logan.

Scotland face Wales on Wednesday February 16 at the Pinatar Arena.

Message from the editor