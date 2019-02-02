Eddie May reveals he expects to be in the Hibs dugout for clash with Celtic

Eddie May paid his Hibs players credit for their application following the departure of Neil Lennon and revealed he expects to be in the dugout against Celtic on Wednesday.

The Easter Road side travel to Parkhead during the week following the 2-1 defeat at home to Aberdeen.

Yet, interim boss May was fulsome in his praise of the squad.

He said: ”The players have been fantastic. It's been different with Neil going but the new man will come in, hopefully quite soon, and we can get refocused as a group and as a club and get a style of play befitting Hibernian.

When asked about being in charge against Celtic.

May said: “I think I am - if he's in before then, great, if not we’ll try our best to win at Celtic."

Hibs took the lead through an excellent Oli Shaw strike but Aberdeen hit back with two quick-fire goals. The home side couldn't quite find the breakthrough in the second half.

He said: “We started the game very well, but we were disappointed to lose the goal three minutes later - it was one that could have been avoided.

“Games are like that, players make decisions, sometimes they’re the right ones, sometimes not. We have to be fair, though, Aberdeen have very good quality from middle to front and will always be a danger.

“They were on the move a couple of times, that’s why they got the shots in and got the goals - we could have defended better.

“Overall the boys tried their best - obviously it just wasn't good enough. But we’ve tried to create chances, tried to get on the front foot, but we’re playing against a very good team who’ve won a lot of games over the pas couple of months.

“All we can do now is gather ourselves and try to make an impressing at Celtic Park."