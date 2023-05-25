Hibs fans belted out another rousing rendition of club anthem Sunshine on Leith on Wednesday night – but there was less emphasis on the ‘sorrow, sorrow, sorrow’ parts, as Lee Johnson’s men had just crushed Celtic 4-2.

The jubilant Hibbies, whose team will now face local rivals Hearts on the final day of the season for a place in Europe, could be heard for miles as they belted out The Proclaimers’ anthem.

Local comedian Jo Caulfield, who lives nearby, captured video footage of the singing from her back garden – and she says it was “loud”.

The Proclaimers song was adopted as an anthem during the ‘Hands Off Hibs’ campaign in 1990, and it’s been sung by fans ever since – in the good times and the bad.

One of the most iconic singalongs in world football, it’s never anything less than a proper hairs-on-the-back-of-your neck moment. At least for those of a green-and-white persuasion.

In April, an Edinburgh man Kristan Reed captured Hibs fans singing Sunshine on Leith from Arthur's Seat after derby win over Hearts – all the way from Arthut’s Seat.

Wednesday’s victory over the Hoops guaranteed that Hibs will finish at least fifth in the Premiership – a position that will be enough to qualify for the Europa Conference League if Celtic beat Inverness in the Scottish Cup final – while they have the chance to leapfrog city rivals Hearts into fourth by winning this Saturday’s Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle.