Hibs host Hearts next month for the second Edinburgh derby of the season in front of the BBC cameras. The last clash between the two sides ended in a 1-0 victory for the Hibees thanks to an own goal from Charlotte Parker-Smith. Now, fans who can’t get to the derby on November 18th will be able to watch it from their own homes on BBC Sport Scotland.

Hearts’ two fixtures prior to the derby will also be broadcast live, with home clashes against Motherwell on October 22nd and Glasgow City on November 5th also being shown on BBC Sport Scotland. Another game will be shown live on BBC Alba on December 17th as the Jambos host Celtic.

The Hibees will also be back in front of the cameras after the Edinburgh derby as they travel to Spartans on November 26th with BBC Alba taking the reins. This will be followed up with a home clash against Glasgow City on December 10th, which will be shown live on BBC Alba.

Hibs beat Hearts 1-0 at Tynecastle earlier this campaign. Credit: David Mollison

Douglas McNeil, BBC Sport Producer, said: “With lots of exciting matches coming up it’s been difficult to select which games to stream live on BBCiPlayer and the BBC Sport website. We have six fantastic matches to look forward to including the Edinburgh Derby at Easter Road which will be a must-watch.