Hibs star Leah Eddie has insisted that Sunday’s Edinburgh derby has come at the perfect time for the club as they look to put together a good run of form.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A trip to Tynecastle is never an easy task, yet it is one that the Edinburgh side cannot wait to get their teeth into. After a tricky start to the season, many in the squad feel that this is the moment to change the club’s fortunes after only picking up five points in as many games.

“The derby has come at the perfect time,” Eddie told the Edinburgh Evening News. “Looking at our performances if you have watched are games, they haven’t been bad, we were just lacking a goal. On Sunday, everything was falling into place and now there isn’t a better game to try and put everything right and get three points.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Performances have certainly been improving over the last month at the club. After dropping points to Dundee United and finding themselves 2-0 to Spartans at half-time, Hibs have improved massively. A late equaliser saw them come from behind to nick a point against Spartans and Eddie’s side would have likely ended Celtic’s 100% start if it wasn’t for a sensational hat-trick from Amy Gallacher last Sunday. However, with performances improving week in, and week out, Eddie is hopeful that they will translate to points this week.

Leah Eddie at Tynecastle ahead of the Edinburgh derby. (Photo credit: David Mollison/Alamy Live News)

“The recruitment has been good this year,” she explained. “Speaking on behalf of the team, everyone is feeling good even though our results may not have looked too good, it is early on, and it is hard to build a new squad fast. Four or five games in now we have seen where we are, and things are starting to fall into place.

“We have been working towards where we want to be. Our performances are getting better each week, now we are just looking to put points on the table, and we will be looking to start that on Sunday.”