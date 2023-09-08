Edinburgh derby has come at a “perfect time” for Hibs
A trip to Tynecastle is never an easy task, yet it is one that the Edinburgh side cannot wait to get their teeth into. After a tricky start to the season, many in the squad feel that this is the moment to change the club’s fortunes after only picking up five points in as many games.
“The derby has come at the perfect time,” Eddie told the Edinburgh Evening News. “Looking at our performances if you have watched are games, they haven’t been bad, we were just lacking a goal. On Sunday, everything was falling into place and now there isn’t a better game to try and put everything right and get three points.”
Performances have certainly been improving over the last month at the club. After dropping points to Dundee United and finding themselves 2-0 to Spartans at half-time, Hibs have improved massively. A late equaliser saw them come from behind to nick a point against Spartans and Eddie’s side would have likely ended Celtic’s 100% start if it wasn’t for a sensational hat-trick from Amy Gallacher last Sunday. However, with performances improving week in, and week out, Eddie is hopeful that they will translate to points this week.
“The recruitment has been good this year,” she explained. “Speaking on behalf of the team, everyone is feeling good even though our results may not have looked too good, it is early on, and it is hard to build a new squad fast. Four or five games in now we have seen where we are, and things are starting to fall into place.
“We have been working towards where we want to be. Our performances are getting better each week, now we are just looking to put points on the table, and we will be looking to start that on Sunday.”