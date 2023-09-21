The Hibs striker has been on fire over this past month as she hit the back of the net five times. The 27-year-old netted her first September goal from the penalty spot as the hosts were defeated 4-2 by Celtic. Then, after not finding the net in the Edinburgh derby, she re-found her goalscoring touch against Aberdeen as the American scored a sensational hat-trick in a 5-0 win. This was then followed up with a game-winning strike away to Motherwell to ensure Hibs collected 9 points from a possible 12 throughout the month. Baucom, who only signed for the Edinburgh side in the summer, is up against Rangers duo Rio Hardy and Kirsty Howat as well as Glasgow City defender Meikayla Moore.