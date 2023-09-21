Edinburgh duo nominated for SWPL Player of the Month
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Hibs striker has been on fire over this past month as she hit the back of the net five times. The 27-year-old netted her first September goal from the penalty spot as the hosts were defeated 4-2 by Celtic. Then, after not finding the net in the Edinburgh derby, she re-found her goalscoring touch against Aberdeen as the American scored a sensational hat-trick in a 5-0 win. This was then followed up with a game-winning strike away to Motherwell to ensure Hibs collected 9 points from a possible 12 throughout the month. Baucom, who only signed for the Edinburgh side in the summer, is up against Rangers duo Rio Hardy and Kirsty Howat as well as Glasgow City defender Meikayla Moore.
Gibson has also had a sensational month for Boroughmuir as they finished the month unbeaten. The Edinburgh side started September in emphatic fashion as they overcame Gartcairn 7-0 to pick up their first league win of the season. Coming off the back of a 3-0 victory in the SWPL Cup, Boroughmuir demolished last year’s SWPL2 runners-up with Gibson getting on the scoresheet twice. Following this, the Edinburgh side then came from behind to pick up a good point against Stirling University away from home. Gibson will be up against Queen’s Park’s Ellie Kane and Livingston’s Erin Burns for the SWPL2 September Player of the Month award.