Efe Ambrose: HIbs need to have 11 captains on the field against Celtic

Efe Ambrose has urged his Hibs team-mates to take responsibility and perform a captain’s role in the absence of a batch of key men against Celtic tomorrow.

Hibs could be without four players who have skippered the team this season, with captain David Gray, vice-captain Paul Hanlon and Marvin Bartley all out, while Mark Milligan, who led the side at Aberdeen, is a major doubt.

Ambrose has captained the team twice this season and is set to do so again tomorrow. “I am not the captain but I am happy to lead the team on to the pitch,” he said. “Everyone shares the responsibility, we have a lot of captains in the team because everyone helps each other.

“The collective effort is more important than who wears the armband. The strength of the team is more than one or two individuals and that’s how we will get success.”

Ambrose knows Hibs will have to be at their best to defeat a Celtic side who are unbeaten in their past 12 matches domestically.

“To beat Celtic you have to be at your best because there is no doubt they’re the best team in the country,” he said. “They play good football and you don’t want to sit back and defend for ninety minutes against them because they will hurt you.”

“You have to take your chances because when you don’t they will punish you. We have to play our own game, not focus too much on them.

“We have injuries but we don’t want to talk about that, people are here because they are good players. Everyone here is capable of putting on the jersey and playing so there are no excuses, we just have to get on with it and the players who play have to take their chance.”