Efe Ambrose leaves Hibs after triggering clause in contract

Efe Ambrose has left Hibs after rejecting a new three-year deal and triggering a clause in his existing contract allowing him to leave the club this month.

The Nigerian defender has signalled his desire to “pursue an opportunity elsewhere”, according to a statement from the Easter Road side.

The 30-year-old centre-back joined Hibs on loan from Celtic in February 2017, helping Neil Lennon’s team to the Scottish Championship title before signing a two-year permanent deal in the summer.

Ambrose was a regular starter in the Hibs defence as they made a successful return to the Scottish top flight, finishing fourth in the Ladbrokes Premiership and qualifying for the Europa League.

A statement from the Capital club read: “A popular figure with players, staff and supporters alike, the club made every effort to keep Efe but respect his decision and thank him for his contribution.

“He leaves with the best wishes of everyone at Hibernian.”

Ambrose played 86 times for Hibs, scoring three goals and registering three assists. He featured for the club in their Europa League qualifying campaign last summer, getting on the scoresheet in the 6-4 win over NSI Runavik in the Faroe Islands and scoring in the 3-2 home win over Asteras Tripolis.