Here’s how the fans reacted to the win on social media...

@SHunter9393: "Well done Hibs! I’ve had faith in Lee since he came in and now he has us 4th even although we have had big injuries! Promising times atm and hopefully we can sign Youan the Man!”

@GISALEGEND: "Big 3 points today, delighted for Fish & Hoppe, keeps a few of the doubters off their back as sit in 4th. Just a case of get a result v Livi in a couple weeks before the old firm double bill.”

@pmorton1980: "Will Fish and Youan have to be top of the list for Hibs to get deals done.”

@JordanQuinn_6: “Egan Riley absolutely phenomenal and Chuck everything to get youan Mon that f****** cabbage.”

@wallace92hfc: "Impressive Hibs performance today. Jeggo, Hendo & Hoppe excellent.”

@EddNorval: "Jeggo’s positional awareness, oscillating between #6 and dropping into a CB role in the build up has given our creative players a lot more freedom to express. A big difference since he’s arrived. Relationship with Egan-Riley already feels intuitive. Solid recruitment.”

Hibs fans show support for chairman Ron Gordon during the match against Kilmarnock. Picture: SNS

@HibernianStats: "Matthew Hoppe is the first American player to score a league goal for Hibs since Emerson Hyndman scored in a 6-0 home win against Hamilton.”

@LeonRousseau10: "Henderson and Cabraja have done really well today.”

@macca1875: "Hibs having a crappy season & 5 pts behind the ‘galactico’s’.”

@iain4546: "6 games unbeaten now in the league for Hibs. Aberdeen spanked, Livingston spanked. It's a Carlsberg football day and tomorrow I'll mostly be supporting The Mothers.”

