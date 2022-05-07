Eilidh Adams extends Hibs stay as Scotland Under-19 internationalist hails 'brilliant' staff and team-mates

The Scotland Under-19 internationalist has put pen to paper on a new two-year deal and is hopeful of building on a successful 2021/22 season.

“I’m delighted, it’s an honour to be representing the badge of the club I love,” the childhood Hibee said.

"I’m really looking forward to pushing my development even further with a brilliant group of staff and players.”

Adams has scored twice at Easter Road, against Hearts and Partick Thistle, and also netted against Eva Olid’s side at Tynecastle.

“It’s very special to play at Easter Road, but scoring tops it all off,” she continued.

"Being able to celebrate in front of the fans is such an amazing feeling. Hopefully we get more opportunities to play at Easter Road next season and showcase our talent.”

Adams was head coach Dean Gibson’s first signing for the side’s Under-15s and he believes the striker pledging her future to the club is another positive sign for Hibs Women.

Hibs Women forward Eilidh Adams has put pen to paper on a new deal. Picture: Hibernian Women

“Eilidh is a young player with huge potential. She is the current Young Player Of The Year after an excellent first full season as a senior player. Her second season has seen few big moments again, scoring twice at Easter Road,” he said.

“She’s come through the academy to now signing a professional contract. The exciting part about Eilidh is her age. She still has lots of development to go which means she’s only going to get better and better. As a club we are determined to help Eilidh reach her potential.”

Speaking on her progression from youth player to first team, Adams said: “The opportunities throughout the Girls’ Academy are fantastic and it’s how I’ve got to where I am now, alongside hard work. I’m so grateful for all the opportunities and all the coaching that I have received.

“Our aims for next season are to finish higher in the league than we have this season.