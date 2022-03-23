Eilidh Adams goal secures victory for Hibs Women against Partick Thistle at Easter Road
An Eilidh Adams goal early in the second half was enough to give Hibs Women a 1-0 victory over Partick Thistle at Easter Road on Wednesday night.
The striker found the net after 51 minutes as Dean Gibson’s side made it three wins on the trot.
The visitors looked to threaten early and Gabby English got an early couple of touches of the ball from Cara McBrearty but the first real chance fell to Adams.
Micky McAlonie fed Shannon Leishman on the right and her cross was met by the number nine at the front post but she couldn’t direct her effort from a tight angle on target.
Colette Cavanagh then sent a shot wide from distance before a cross from the left reached Leishman but the defender was penalised for a foul on Thistle ‘keeper Lauren McGregor.
Leishman was a constant threat down the right side and her battle with Taylor Hamill in the first half was an intriguing one, with neither player giving an inch.
It was English who was called into action first, saving a Rachel Donaldson effort from close range after Linzi Taylor’s defence-splitting pass.
That narrow escape seemed to spark Hibs into life and Alexa Coyle saw an effort deflected wide for a corner with Adams blazing over from close range following the set-piece.
Shortly before half-time Amy Gallacher came close to the opener. Coyle ran with the ball from just inside her own half, and played in Cavanagh on the left edge of the penalty area. Her cutback picked out Gallacher whose side-footed attempt grazed the far post. The same player then tested McGregor from all of 35 yards as the minutes ticked down towards the interval.
Hibs started the second half as they had finished the first and six minutes in, they took the lead. Cavanagh fed Gallacher on the left and her perfectly-weighted through-ball was met by Adams who took a touch before finishing low past McGregor in the bottom left corner.
It was largely one-way traffic after that as Hibs sought a killer second. Coyle headed over from a Gallacher cross before Siobhan Hunter had a header knocked wide following a corner.
Gallacher then embarked on a surging run but couldn’t beat McGregor but in the end it mattered little as Hibs saw the game out.