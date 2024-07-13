Hibs made light work of League Two Elgin City in their opening Premier Sports Cup group stage match as Dylan Vente stole the show with a hat-trick in a 5-0 rout.

David Gray gave competitive debuts to all three of his summer signings so far with Josef Bursik starting in goal and Marvin Ekpiteta partnering Warren O'Hora in defence. There was also a second senior start for 18-year old Rudi Molotnikov in midfield.

The new Hibs goalie was called into action less than two minutes into the match as a hopeful ball over the top was chased down by Elgin's Brian Cameron and Bursik had to come charging out to beat the striker to the ball and punch away the danger. That would proved to be the only real threat the new stopper had to face all game.

The breakthrough came just eight minutes in when Martin Boyle flashed a ball across the face of goal from the byline and Dylan Vente was in the middle to stab it past the home keeper and make it 1-0. The next 20 minutes or so followed the similar pattern of top flight vs lower league side with Hibs posing all the danger while City defended robustly to try and keep them out with Rudi Molotnikov the next to get a sit of goal before the half hour mark but the youngster curled his shot over the bar from the edge of the area.

There was concern for the Hibs fans as the visitors were forced into a change after 38 minutes with Nathan Moriah-Welsh replacing Chris Cadden. In truth Hibs hadn't been all that concing in the first half but that didn't matter as they were able to get a two goal lead when Obita's cross was misjudged by Jack Murray who made a hash of clearing the danger and allowed Vente to head home his and the visitors second from close range.

Hibs third goal came four minutes after the break and it was a sublime cross from Rudi Molotnikov, now playing further up the park as Boyle filled in for Cadden on the right, as he floated in the second delivery from a cleared corner kick and the towering figure of Marvin Ekpiteta had a easy header from close range to score on his debut for the club. The visitors should have had a four just minutes later when Boyle's cross found Josh Campbell in the box but with a free header the midfielder sent it straight at McHale for a comfortable save.

They didn't have to wait long for the fourth though and it was Boyle who burst into the box from the right wing after a pinpoint ball over the top and leathered it into the far corner. The first half may have been a bit unconvincing from the Edinburgh outfit but the opening ten minutes of the second half were clinical.

It continued and before the hour mark it was 5-0 and Vente had his hat-trick with one of the easiest headers he will score, completely unmarked from a corner at the back post and a simple knock down to the wide open corner. Elgin's defence, which had looked up for the fight in the first half, had completely deserted them.

By this point Hibs had the points in the bag and Elgin were defeated but Boyle did come close to making it 6-0 when he lashed a shot from the right into the side netting after 70 minutes. That was the last big chance of the match as the visitors left Borough Briggs with three points.

1 . Josef Bursik - 6 Had to be alert early on after a dangerous ball over the top by the hosts but was near enough a spectator from that point on. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Lewis Miller - 7 Had a few flashpoints with Elgin's Dajon Golding but didn't let the forward get under his skin too badly, keeping his composure and dealing with the threat. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Marvin Ekpiteta - 8 A towering presence in the middle of the back three with Miller and O'Hora and capped off an impressive debut with a goal | SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . Warren O'Hora - 7 What little attacking threat Elgin did cause seemed to go the direction of his defensive partners but the Irishman still had to be alert and was solid when called upon. | SNS Group Photo Sales