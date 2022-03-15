Elias Melkersen gets international call from Norway following match-winning display for Hibs

Elias Melkersen has been called up by Norway Under-20s

The 19-year-old, who marked his first start for the Easter Road side with a man-of-the-match performance and double in the Scottish Cup quarter-final victory over Motherwell at Fir Park on Sunday will hope to add to his current international tally of three goals in four games for Jan Peder Jalland’s team.

Former Bodø/Glimt team-mates Lasse Nordås and Joel Mugisha have also been called up.

Melkersen represented his country at Under-17 and Under-18 level, scoring twice in six appearances for the 17s and playing three times for Leif Gunnar Smerud’s under-18s.

The Stjørdal-born forward could be in action against Romania on Thursday March 24, and again against the Italians on Monday March 28. Both games have a 5pm kick-off time.

Melkersen joins Ethan Laidlaw, Murray Johnson, Josh Campbell, and Josh Doig on international duty. Laidlaw is with Scotland Under-17s for the UEFA Under-17 Euro Elite Round qualifiers against Czech Republic on Wednesday March 23, Germany on Saturday March 26, and Georgia on Tuesday March 29, with all games being played at the Falkirk Stadium, while goalkeeper Johnson has been called up by Scotland Under-19s for their UEFA Under-19 EURO Elite Round qualifiers against Turkey on March 23, Hungary on March 26, and Israel on March 29.

Midfielder Campbell and left-back Doig will hope to represent Scot Gemmill’s Under-21 side in their UEFA Under-21 Championship qualifiers against Turkey, due to take place at Tynecastle on Friday March 25, and Kazakhstan in Almaty on Tuesday March 29.

