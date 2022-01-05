Elias Melkersen joins Hibs as Easter Road side snaps up Bodø/Glimt forward

Elias Melkersen has signed a long-term deal with Hibs

The 19-year-old has signed a long-term contract at Easter Road, tying him to the Capital club until the summer of 2026.

Melkersen scored 19 goals in 29 games for Norwegian second-tier club Ranheim last year and is highly-rated in his homeland.

The Norway Under-20 internationalist can play anywhere across the front three and has been linked with Hibs since the weekend.

Hibs manager Shaun Maloney said: “Elias is a really talented young player who has genuine potential to play a big part and, ultimately, to be very successful at this club.

“We will have to give him time, of course, to adapt to our style of play as a team and also to our league, so we’ll be conscious of this.

“He’s an exciting, attacking talent, technically good with both feet and he has good attributes to drop deeper on the pitch. We’re looking forward to working with him.”

Melkersen began his career at IL Stjørdals-Blink, and has also spent time on loan at IL Hödd, who currently play in Norway’s third division, as well as Glimt’s B team.

He will wear the number 34 shirt for Hibs.