The 20-year-old is set to sign for Strømsgodset until January and the move could be completed this week. The Drammen-based outfit narrowly avoided a relegation battle last season but remain dangerously close to the drop zone this season with just seven wins from their 18 matches to date.

The arrival of Adam Le Fondre and Dylan Vente during the summer bolstered Lee Johnson’s attacking options while Christian Doidge has played the full 90 minutes in both cinch Premiership matches so far, notching a goal and assist in the 3-2 defeat by the Buddies, and Melkersen may find his opportunities and minutes limited.

He came on as a late substitute as Hibs crashed to a second successive league defeat with a meek performance in a 2-1 loss at Motherwell, but he didn’t get off the bench in their season-opener against St Mirren at Easter Road and after starting the first leg of the club’s UEFA Europa Conference League second-round qualifier against Inter Club d’Escaldes. The former Bodø/Glimt man wasn’t used in the return leg in Edinburgh, although he did make an appearance off the bench in the 3-1 victory over Luzern last Thursday.