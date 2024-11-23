Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘That’s a decision for powers that be,’ says gaffer as pressure mounts

David Gray insists he’s still got the backing of the Hibs players propping up the Scottish Premiership. And the under-fire rookie gaffer says he’s 100 per cent committed to digging his club out of their current crisis – and will keep giving his all until someone asks him to step aside.

Gray’s men crashed to a humiliating 4-1 defeat to Dundee at Dens Park, with an own goal, a red card for Jordan Obita and a Josef Bursik mistake contributing to another self-inflicted loss that saw Hibs throw away an early lead. With just one win from his first 13 league games as gaffer, Gray – who received a qualified vote of confidence from the board at the start of the recent international break – finds his position under renewed pressure.

But the former fans’ favourite and Scottish Cup-winning captain still plans to lead his team into Tuesday night’s home game against Aberdeen, saying: “I one hundred percent want to be here.

“That's a decision for the powers that be at the football club. Until someone tells me otherwise, I'll do everything I possibly can to turn this around.

“I know the players are still with me, one hundred per cent. I know they've still got that desire to try and turn this around.

“They're giving absolutely everything. They're hurting in there at the moment because of the effort they're putting in. But it's just too many individual errors and at key times it’s costing us.

“So until anybody tells me otherwise, I'm going to do everything I can to turn this around.”

Gray spent a long time showing his appreciation to the travelling support at full-time, the gaffer saying: “The reason I applauded the fans is because of the effort they’ve made. I understand the frustration from the supporters. I understand the frustration and the pain, the appreciation that they show towards the team during difficult periods.

“We had 1500 of them or so, making the effort to come up here tonight, which is incredible when you consider the weather conditions in Edinburgh and around the country today. The effort that was made to come and support the team, which has been here forever since I've been at the football club,

“The fans always have stuck by us. They’ve travelled in the numbers everywhere we've gone, and I totally understand the frustration.

“We need them to be right behind us all the time because they're going to be a massive factor on Tuesday night. When we play Aberdeen, we need them to be there, like I'm sure they will be, in supporting the team like they always do. “The full focus now will be on recovery to get ready to go again. The position we find ourselves in, you've got no time to feel sorry for yourself because the games are coming quick and fast.

“We need to stick together. Confidence doesn't just come; you have to keep working hard at it. You need to double down on the areas in which you feel you've let yourself down. If there's areas in which you can improve, you try and do that.”

Addressing Obita’s red card, Gray said: “We've been in this movie before where a moment of madness and a poor touch that led to a lunge in tackles definitely changed the game. Trying to win a game in this league with 11 players on the pitch is hard enough, but to do it being down to 10 men after such a long period of time is even more difficult.

“I have no complaints. There was no malice in it, you see it regularly in football where someone takes a bad touch and then you lunge into a tackle. But you can’t do that. The red card was a big turning point in the game.

“We know the areas we’re letting ourselves down in. I can't sit here and defend it because I've said it too many times now, so I understand that as well.”