English Premier League side join race for Josh Doig as Watford unlikely to return with improved offer

Hibs defender Josh Doig has been attracting plenty of interest this summer. Picture: SNS

The 19-year-old has been the subject of interest throughout the summer after an excellent breakthrough season in the Easter Road first-team saw him help the club reach the latter stages of both cup competitions and finish third in the league.

Watford had an offer of around £2.5 million for the player rejected earlier this summer. The EPL newboys have since recruited former Tottenham Hotspur and England left-back Danny Rose and are not expected to return with an improved offer for Doig this summer.

The Athletic reports that West Ham and Championship side Forest have now joined the chase. AC Milan and Arsenal have also been credited with an interest.

Hibs are said to be demanding £5 million for the young Scot after managing to get him signed to a long-term contract in February.

