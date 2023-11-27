'Even better than expected' - Hibs coach hails veteran for embracing modern thinking

Goalie always had ability to play patient build-up - but was being held back

Marshall makes a vital save at Dens

Veteran keeper David Marshall has surprised and impressed the Hibs coaching staff with his ability to build play from the back – despite coming under extreme pressure from opponents. And goalie guru Miguel Miranda believes the former Scotland No. 1 was being held back by more direct tactics and unprepared team-mates under the previous managerial regime at Easter Road.

At the age of 38, Marshall has embraced demands placed upon him by new gaffer Nick Montgomery and his backroom team. The ex-Celtic goalie says he’s enjoying the responsibility of dragging opposition forwards out of position before launching the sort of move that ended in Jair Tavares scoring the opener in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Dundee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goalkeeping coach Miranda says the experienced shot stopper clearly always wanted to take on the extra responsibility that goes with playing a more patient style of possession football. He just wasn’t being allowed off the leash.

“To be fair, I told Nick straight away that I was fairly confident David would be able to do what we wanted,” said Miranda. “Because I saw clips of him on Wyscout and saw many indicators that he wanted to play.

“But maybe his team-mates or the manager didn’t want him to do it. You can’t play out alone, right? You need the players around you to be on board because you are part of a team.