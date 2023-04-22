Evergreen Stevenson, ref takes centre stage, Marshall's redemption - talking points from Hibs' draw at St Johnstone

Lee Johnson kept faith in the same line-up that started against Hearts, and the same substitutes bar Mykola Kukharevych who missed out through injury, and Josh Campbell, omitted through illness. The duo’s absence meant a return to the bench for Jair Tavares, and a place among the subs for Allan Delferrière who has impressed for the reserves in recent weeks.

It was a nervy start from Hibs with the hosts on top in the opening exchanges, and May’s overhead attempt on 25 minutes somehow squirmed through David Marshall to give the hosts the lead, but a fine finish from Stevenson restored parity and that was largely that bar a couple of Marshall saves from Melker Hallberg.

Stevenson outlines importance

Lewis Stevenson is congratulated by Paul Hanlon after his leveller against St Johnstone

Hibs are in talks with Stevenson over a new deal and he proved his worth at both ends of the park, hitting a fine equaliser – his first goal for Hibs since his strike against NSÍ Runavík in July 2018 – to cancel out Stevie May’s opener and then clearing off the line in the second half after David Marshall had saved from Drey Wright. He might be 35, and turn 36 in January, but his standing at the club, his influence on the younger players, his reliability, and his determination at the very least make him a good squad option for next season.

Marshall redeems himself

You imagine David Marshall won’t want to watch back the footage of May’s goal – he may have been unsighted by Kevin Nisbet as the St Johnstone forward’s acrobatic attempt came towards him but the ball somehow squirmed under him and over the line. The goal came not long after he had scuffed a kickout straight to Drey Wright, although he saved the former Hibs man’s effort. But in the second half he redeemed himself, pulling off a fine one-handed save from Hallberg and denying the Swede a second time late on.

Referee takes centre stage – again

Much of the past week has been taken up by the aftermath of the red card shown to Graeme Shinnie in Aberdeen’s 1-0 but expect another seven days of debate after Jeggo’s dismissal. Replays suggested it was a harsh decision, and Lee Johnson didn’t miss referee Craig Napier in his lengthy and detailed post-match remarks. There was also a bizarre instance where the official appeared to force Kevin Nisbet to receive treatment when the player had waved the physio away, leaving Johnson fuming on the touchline.

Top six secured, now onto Europe

