The league is set to split in half in March as teams scramble to get into the top six before time runs out. Hibs sit on the right side of the table in fifth place but face a difficult away day to Partick Thistle this Sunday. Gibson is full of praise for the new addition.

“It's getting to that stage of the season where that top-six split is due to happen,” he told the Edinburgh Evening News. “Every game is important and has meaning. That’s why the split is good because you get to a stage where you are out of the title race or the Champions League race and now you are playing to stay in the top six. It adds a little bit of incentive. We know if we win we can pull away, but if we don’t Partick can level points with us.

“It's not like in the men's game where there are European places in fourth and fifth. But it still gives you something. Sports people in general are competitive and want to win regardless of what that is, you want to make sure you get there. The target for every club is the top six, and every club has that chance. Whether you come first or sixth, there is a 50% chance of being in that top six. Every club is fighting to be there, and we are one of them.”

Dean Gibson recently hit his third anniversary as manager of the club. Credit: Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group

Hibs suffered a surprising defeat last Sunday at home to rivals Spartans. Sunday’s opposition sit one place below Gibson’s side and could overtake them with a win. However, he is aiming to bounce back from last week’s defeat to ensure it was only a blip.