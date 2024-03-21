Every Hibs player ranked based on current market value as star player rated at just £1.5m

How much is Hibs' senior squad worth?

As we head into the final months of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season, and inch closer to the summer transfer window opening, player market values have been updated. Clubs have been monitoring the market ahead of the window, and player valuations often give a good idea of how much they may need to spend to get some deals over the line.

We've taken a look at the latest Transfermarkt values for every player on the senior Hibs roster. These figures take into account a player's age and their recent form, among with other factors. Take a look below at the full Hibs team and how they rank in order of market value.

Transfermarkt value: €30,000 / £25,695

1. Paul Hanlon

Transfermarkt value: €30,000 / £25,695

Transfermarkt value: €100,000 / £85,652

2. David Marshall

Transfermarkt value: €100,000 / £85,652

Transfermarkt value: €150,000 / £128,478

3. Lewis Stevenson

Transfermarkt value: €150,000 / £128,478

Transfermarkt value: €150,000 / £128,478

4. Nathan Moriah-Welsh

Transfermarkt value: €150,000 / £128,478

