Every Hibs transfer signing from the 22/23 Premiership season + where they are now as summer window continues

Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland

Sports and Trends Writer

Published 7th Aug 2024, 20:00 GMT

Hibs secured a fifth place finish in the 2022/23 season but how many of their summer signings that year proved to be a success?

As Hibs navigate their way through another important transfer window, we have taken a look back through the archives at the signings made in the 2022/23 season.

That year marked the first and final full season of Lee Johnson’s time at Easter Road and the return of popular star Martin Boyle after a short-lived stint in Saudi Arabia. Hibs would go on to enjoy a mixed campaign as they finished fifth but just how successful were they in the transfer market that year?

Here’s all you need to know.

The former Celtic man is now playing for K Beerschot VA in Belgium.

1. Ewan Henderson

The former Celtic man is now playing for K Beerschot VA in Belgium. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
The 39-year-old goalkeeper retired in June 2024 after two seasons of regular first team football at Easter Road.

2. David Marshall

The 39-year-old goalkeeper retired in June 2024 after two seasons of regular first team football at Easter Road. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Played 15 times for Hibs in his first Premiership season. Spent time at both Ross County and Shrewsbury last term and will now hope to break back into the team.

3. Nohan Kenneh

Played 15 times for Hibs in his first Premiership season. Spent time at both Ross County and Shrewsbury last term and will now hope to break back into the team. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
The DR Congo international has been a regular starter in the capital since making the move from Norwich City.

4. Rocky Bushiri

The DR Congo international has been a regular starter in the capital since making the move from Norwich City. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PremiershipMartin Boyle
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice