As Hibs navigate their way through another important transfer window, we have taken a look back through the archives at the signings made in the 2022/23 season.
That year marked the first and final full season of Lee Johnson’s time at Easter Road and the return of popular star Martin Boyle after a short-lived stint in Saudi Arabia. Hibs would go on to enjoy a mixed campaign as they finished fifth but just how successful were they in the transfer market that year?
Here’s all you need to know.
1. Ewan Henderson
The former Celtic man is now playing for K Beerschot VA in Belgium. | SNS Group
2. David Marshall
The 39-year-old goalkeeper retired in June 2024 after two seasons of regular first team football at Easter Road. | SNS Group
3. Nohan Kenneh
Played 15 times for Hibs in his first Premiership season. Spent time at both Ross County and Shrewsbury last term and will now hope to break back into the team. | SNS Group
4. Rocky Bushiri
The DR Congo international has been a regular starter in the capital since making the move from Norwich City. | SNS Group
