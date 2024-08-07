As Hibs navigate their way through another important transfer window, we have taken a look back through the archives at the signings made in the 2022/23 season.

That year marked the first and final full season of Lee Johnson’s time at Easter Road and the return of popular star Martin Boyle after a short-lived stint in Saudi Arabia. Hibs would go on to enjoy a mixed campaign as they finished fifth but just how successful were they in the transfer market that year?