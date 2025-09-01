As an action-packed Deadline Day draws to a close, it’s been a hectic summer in Scotland with so many departures and arrivals.

Hearts had a Jamestown-inspired summer that took arrivals into double digits while Hibs welcomed a plethora of new additions to Easter Road. With the financial backing from Andrew Cavenagh and the 49ers Enterprise, it’s no surprise that Rangers made the most signings this window, as Russell Martin acquired fifteen signatures over the summer.

Meanwhile, in their first season back in the top flight for 15 years, Falkirk took the quality over quantity approach but still came out with eight signings. Hearts broke their transfer record by signing midfielder Ageu from Santa Clara, as did Hibs with their big money arrival in Thibault Klidje from FC Luzern. After a busy few months, here’s a look at every single transfer made by Scottish Premiership clubs.

Aberdeen - 11 Kevin Nisbet, Marko Lazetic, Nicolas Milanovic, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Kenan Bilalovic, Kjartan Mar Kjartansson, Mitchel Frame, Kusini Yengi, Nick Suman, Adil Aouchiche (loan), Alfie Dorrington (loan)

Celtic - 10 Benjamin Nygren, Michel-Ange Balikwisha, Hayato Inamura, Shin Yamada, Kieran Tierney, Ross Doohan, Callum Osmand, Isaac English, Marcelo Saracchi (loan), Jahmai Simpson-Pusey (loan)

Dundee - 11 Ethan Hamilton, Joe Westley, Ashley Hay, Plamen Galabov, Callum Jones, Drey Wright, Emile Acquah, Paul Digby, Yan Dhanda (loan), Tony Yogane (loan), Cameron Congreve (loan)